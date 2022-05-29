Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $68.14

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.14, but opened at $66.60. Value Line shares last traded at $66.60, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $665.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Value Line by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 861.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

