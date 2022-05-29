VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,031 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 420,901 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,647 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $55.88 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

