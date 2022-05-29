Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 180,035 shares.The stock last traded at $252.34 and had previously closed at $247.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

