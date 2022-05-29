Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 343,601 shares.The stock last traded at $104.15 and had previously closed at $103.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,157,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,152,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 239,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,598,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

