Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
NASDAQ VRCA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
