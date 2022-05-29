Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

