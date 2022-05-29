Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading 8% Higher

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.48. 9,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 420,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 228,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,681,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

