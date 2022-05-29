Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading 8% Higher

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.48. 9,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 420,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.18.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 265,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 228,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,681,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
