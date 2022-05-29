Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 83,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VRPX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony P. Mack bought 75,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $101,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,433.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,729 shares of company stock valued at $113,401 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

