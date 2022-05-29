Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 146 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 146 ($1.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.11).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 130.14 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.62. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

