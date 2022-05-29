Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 146 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 146 ($1.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.11).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 130.14 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.62. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

