Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 225 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) received a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.11).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 130.14 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £36.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.62. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

