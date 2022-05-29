Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 225 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.11).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 130.14 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £36.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.62. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

