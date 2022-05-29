Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.11).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 130.14 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

