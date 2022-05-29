Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.11).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 130.14 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.