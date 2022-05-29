Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €47.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($50.00) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

VNA opened at €35.57 ($37.84) on Friday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($64.85). The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.21. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

