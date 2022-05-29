Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €69.00 by Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($62.13) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($64.04) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

VNA opened at €35.57 ($37.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €38.57 and its 200 day moving average is €45.21. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($64.85).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

