Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 179,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.62.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

