Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wayfair by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Barclays lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

