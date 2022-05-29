Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Down 2.7%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.63. 3,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 485,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13.
About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.
