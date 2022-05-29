Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Down 2.7%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.63. 3,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 485,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,219,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Weatherford International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,164,000 after acquiring an additional 243,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,303,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

