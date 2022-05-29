Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.41. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,753 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,205,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

