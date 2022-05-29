WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 264,427 shares.The stock last traded at $63.99 and had previously closed at $63.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLN. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 143.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

