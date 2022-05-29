Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $168.15, but opened at $153.98. Workday shares last traded at $154.89, with a volume of 33,855 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80.

Workday ( NYSE:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

