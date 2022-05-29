Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YNDX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 1,262.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 151,739 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 65.3% in the first quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $4,318,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 86.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

