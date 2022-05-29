Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($20.13) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,308 ($16.46) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £764.88 million and a PE ratio of 22.24. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,270 ($15.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,665 ($20.95). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,402.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,464.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

