Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($20.13) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,308 ($16.46) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £764.88 million and a PE ratio of 22.24. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 1,270 ($15.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,665 ($20.95). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,402.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,464.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
