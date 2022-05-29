Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.84 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

