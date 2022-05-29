Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post $3.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.54. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 210.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $14.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.23 to $20.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $21.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,364. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $114.60 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

