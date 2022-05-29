Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.91. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $15.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $455.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $333.44 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

