Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to Hold

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTCH. UBS Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of FTCH opened at $9.73 on Friday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.13.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 4,205,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after buying an additional 792,507 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

