Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Hold

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -228.60 and a beta of 0.10. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Frontline by 325.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 103.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 65.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 124,734 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

