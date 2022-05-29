Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to Sell

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IMBI stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.84.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 390,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,583.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tim Peterman acquired 32,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

