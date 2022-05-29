Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to Hold

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “
Shares of IVA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.93.
Inventiva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
