Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to Hold

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Shares of IVA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

