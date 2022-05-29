Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Buy

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $266.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. First Bank has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

