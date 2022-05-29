Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) to “Hold”

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRAB. CLSA initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12. Grab has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

