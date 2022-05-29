Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to “Hold”

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INVH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,358,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

