Zacks Investment Research Upgrades INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) to Buy

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 80.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

