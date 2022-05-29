Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,961,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,022 shares of company stock worth $4,370,982. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

