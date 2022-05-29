Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $40.87. Approximately 27,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,462,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,287 shares of company stock worth $1,401,048. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

