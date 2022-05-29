Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,070,871 shares.The stock last traded at $40.17 and had previously closed at $38.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 over the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,054,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 728,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

