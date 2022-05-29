Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,070,871 shares.The stock last traded at $40.17 and had previously closed at $38.35.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98.
In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 over the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,054,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 728,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
