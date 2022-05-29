ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $69.53

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.53, but opened at $67.35. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $66.90, with a volume of 14,605 shares traded.

ZIM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,267,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

