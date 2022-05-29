Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zuora were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 131.6% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 952,560 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Zuora by 155.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 866,550 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Zuora by 196.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 604,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,047,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,697,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

ZUO opened at $10.46 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 over the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

