12,798 Shares in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of CEVA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $861.80 million, a P/E ratio of 371.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.