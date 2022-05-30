$145.04 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) will post sales of $145.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $630.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.14 million to $728.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $659.85 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $721.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $37.63 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $108,346,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,294,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,246,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

