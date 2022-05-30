14,983 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,066,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,131,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,890. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAT opened at $34.16 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

