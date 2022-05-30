$19.35 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $40.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.85 million to $88.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $176.30 million, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $274.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 74.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 82,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 74,458 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 358,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,157,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 317,989 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.80 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $365.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

