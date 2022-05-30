$19.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) to report $19.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.29 million and the highest is $21.03 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $84.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.53 million to $95.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $155.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.04 million to $185.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valens.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million.

VLNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLNS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,384,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valens stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Valens has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

