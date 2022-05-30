$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

NYSE:FL opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.