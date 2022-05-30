$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) to post $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $12.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

