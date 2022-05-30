$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $14.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $14.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

IQVIA stock opened at $220.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.24. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $195.57 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 975,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,543,000 after purchasing an additional 118,139 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

