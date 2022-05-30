300,000 Shares in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,941,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

