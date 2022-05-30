36Kr (KRKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

KRKR stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 36Kr worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

