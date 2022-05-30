57,977 Shares in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Daseke at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Daseke stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.86. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

