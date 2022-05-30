$64.51 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) to announce $64.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.07 million. Radius Health posted sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $237.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $252.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $268.04 million, with estimates ranging from $227.92 million to $318.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

