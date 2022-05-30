$792.40 Million in Sales Expected for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) will post sales of $792.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $710.36 million to $874.44 million. Banco de Chile posted sales of $654.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco de Chile.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth about $297,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

