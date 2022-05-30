$973.48 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will announce $973.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $995.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $859.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $61.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

